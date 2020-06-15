President Trump is about to fail his big coronavirus test — the test of leadership — for a second time.

His original failures in the weeks and months leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak in America are by now well-documented. He was slow to take real steps to slow the spread of the virus, got angry at officials who warned the public to be prepared, and then seemed more interested in the ratings for his news conferences — or in finding a scapegoat for his failures — than in taking effective action.

If we’re feeling charitable, some of these failures might be understandable.