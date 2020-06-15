https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Mary-Trump-book-fred-trump-jr-tax-returns/2020/06/15/id/972199

President Donald Trump’s niece is scheduled to publish a tell-all book about her uncle just days before the Republican National Convention, The Daily Beast reports.

Mary Trump’s book “Too Much and Never Enough” will be available on Aug. 11 from Simon & Schuster.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother who died in 1981.

People with knowledge of the subject of the book told The Daily Beast it would be filled with “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president.

A portion of the book will focus on how she leaked tax documents to help a New York Times investigation into the president’s finances, according to The Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast reports Mary Trump will name herself as the primary source for The New York Times’ 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning exposé on the president’s finances. She will reveal that she supplied the newspaper with her grandfather’s tax returns and other financial papers.

The book will also dive into Trump family drama, according to The Daily Beast.

It will allege that Donald Trump and his father played a role in his brother’s death by neglecting him when he needed their help battling his alcohol addiction. Fred Trump Jr. died from a heart attack triggered by alcoholism.

Sources with details of the book said it would also include conversations of the president’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry that contain “damning thoughts about her brother.”

The book won’t be the first time Mary Trump has called out her uncle. The two have been at odds since Fred Trump Sr. died in 1999.

There was a family argument about how his will was divided between the children and grandchildren. Mary and Fred Trump III were given the grandchildren’s allotment, but not their late father’s portion, so they contested it.

In response, Trump and two of his siblings tried to cut them out of the family’s medical-insurance plan, which hurt Trump III, who has a son with cerebral palsy.

In 2000, Mary Trump told the New York Daily News that her aunt and uncles “should be ashamed of themselves.”

