Media mogul Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed Friday by Atlanta police after a scuffle, an attorney for the family said on Monday, according to the New York Post.

“We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with [and] who will be taking care of the funeral for the family,” lawyer Chris Stewart said at a press conference. “It’s support like that and it’s people who are actually in this community that love the community that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this, to step forward.”

Atlanta police video released Sunday showed an apparent routine sobriety check in which two white police officers spent more than 40 minutes peacefully questioning Brooks, who is black, according to Fox5.

But when the policemen try to handcuff him, Brooks got into a scuffle with them and fled. As he was running away, he was shot twice in the back by officer Garrett Rolfe, who was fired the following day and faces a possible murder charge, the Post reported

The killing of Brooks in an encounter with two white officers resparked angry protests in Atlanta following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and led to the Atlanta police chief’s resignation.

