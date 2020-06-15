https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/united-airlines-flight-covid-19-face-mask/2020/06/15/id/972341

Passengers who refuse to wear masks during United Airlines flights will be temporarily banned from flying with the airline, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.

Those passengers could also face a “comprehensive incident review.”

Flight attendants will give offending passengers an initial warning if they do not wear a mask. If the passenger still does not comply, the attendant will then file a report which could lead to the person’s name being entered on an “internal travel restriction list.” Anyone whose name is on the list will be prohibited from flying with United “for a duration of time to be determined.”

This latest rule goes beyond some of the policies the company previously had in place.

United already had a rule on the books keeping passengers from boarding without a mask and having flight attendants “strongly encouraging” passengers to wear face coverings during flights.

Small children, people with medical conditions that keep them from wearing masks, and anyone eating and drinking are exempt from the new rule.

Across the United States, there have been more than 2.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 116,000 deaths.

As of June 15, 2,113,372 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, including 116,135 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

