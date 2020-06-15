https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/university-employee-loses-job-due-killing-black-teen-cop-26-years-ago/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The politically correct, Maoist-style cultural revolution rolls on across America as yet another college employee has fallen victim to “the mob.”

Peter Amico was let go from his job at New Jersey’s Rowan University on June 8 where he had served for ten years as director of the university’s emergency management office.

The reason? According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, twenty-six years ago as a police officer for the Glassboro Police Department, Amico shot and killed a (black) teenager who, according to the official report, had attacked him with a knife.

