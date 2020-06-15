https://www.dailywire.com/news/unusually-large-number-of-minneapolis-police-are-quitting-cite-lack-of-support-from-citys-democrat-leaders-riots

A growing number of Minneapolis police officers are quitting their jobs and are saying that they made the decision based on the lack of support that they have received from local Democrat political leaders.

“At least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned from the department since widespread unrest began over the death of George Floyd last month, and more than half a dozen are in the process of leaving, according to department officials,” The Star Tribune reported Saturday. “Morale has sunk to new lows in recent weeks, say department insiders, as officers reported feeling misunderstood and squeezed by all sides: by the state probe; by protesters, who hurled bricks and epithets their way; by city leaders, who surrendered a police station that later burned on national television, and by the media. Numerous officers and protesters were injured the rioting.”

The Star Tribune underscores that the number of police officers who are quitting represents “an unusually large exodus.”

One officer that the newspaper spoke to said that officers do not feel appreciated and then questioned why he should stay when “everybody hates the police.”

Police told the newspaper that they were angered by Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct police station, which they said they interpreted as a sign that he was siding with the rioters.

The Associated Press suggested that the recent calls by the Minneapolis City Council — which is controlled by Democrats — to defund the police also played a role.

A little over a week ago, the Minneapolis City Council announced its intent to disband the police department.

“We’re here because we hear you. We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police. We are here because here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety is not keeping our communities safe,” City Council President Lisa Bender said. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed. Period.”

“Our commitment is to do what is necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth that the Minneapolis Police are not doing that,” Bender claimed. “Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.”

Bender later suggested on CNN that if someone breaks into your house and your instinct is to call the police, that is a sign that you have “privilege.” Those who would call the police in such a circumstance, she said, should “step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm.”

