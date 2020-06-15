https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-photos-confirm-chaz-warlord-raz-simone-running-guns-trunk-tesla/

On Thursday CNN political reporter Oliver Darcy, who defended the anarchist Seattle Autonomous Zone, published a hit piece on conservative publishers including The Gateway Pundit.



Oliver Darcy, whose primary purpose at the network is to silence conservative voices, published a hit piece on The Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, and others. Darcy insisted there were no armed Antifa members in CHAZ — the antifa automous zone in Seattle.

If you’ve been getting your news from right-wing media, you probably think armed militant Antifa activists have seized a section of Seattle. But the mayor’s office tells me, “City officials have not interacted with ‘armed antifa militants’ at this site.”https://t.co/ctZiwNNCx6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 11, 2020

In his report Darcy says the local officials said there was “no interaction” with armed individuals at the CHAZ encampment.

TGP reporter Cassandra Fairbanks immediately responded to Darcy’s hit piece with video of armed antifa-anarchist terrorists in the Capitol Hill Free Zone (CHAZ).

The video is fucking hilarious, by the wayhttps://t.co/3BU92qxhnn https://t.co/keUtzZq0Vh — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 11, 2020

Over the weekend there was video of the CHAZ warlord ‘Raz’ handing out AR15s to random young activists.

We reported on this earlier but we have more information on this report.

The kids holding the gun have NO IDEA what they are doing.

Today we can confirm that Raz was running guns from his Tesla in CHAZ.

[embedded content]

Yaacov Apelbaum obtained pictures from CHAZ and was able to determine that it was indeed Raz Simone who was running guns in the capital of CHAZ:

