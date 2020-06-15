https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Val-Demings-maga-rally-tulsa-waiver/2020/06/15/id/972270

Rep. Val Demings ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for moving forward with holding an in-person rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” the Democrat lawmaker from Florida praised former Vice President Joe Biden for holding virtual campaign events and called Trump “desperate” for wanting to resume large scale rallies as the election nears.

“I’ve dealt with evidence and clues for a long time in my career,” said Demings, who served as police chief of the Orlando Police Department. “When you have to sign a medical waiver saying that you won’t hold the president responsible if you contract COVID-19, it’s a pretty good clue that the president should not be holding a rally.”

Trump is planning to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Rally attendees must sign a medical waiver agreeing not to sue the Trump campaign or host venue if they contract the coronavirus.

The registration page for Trump’s Tulsa rally states, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

“We are in the middle of a public health crisis. I am thankful that Vice President Biden is listening to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), our medical experts and our scientists and continuing to practice social distancing,” Demings said.

Demings said Biden has still been able to get his message out even though he is not speaking in front of a live crowd.

On Monday, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that rally attendees will undergo temperature checks and be provided with masks and hand sanitizer upon entry.

