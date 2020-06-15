https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/431-police-officers-injured-killed-recent-far-left-black-lives-matter-protests-riots/

On Monday June 1, 2020, four police officers were shot in St. Louis City.

The far left rioters threw gas on police.

The 7-11 downtown was looted and torched.

Across town retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead while protecting a pawnshop.

The looters shot Dorn and he bled out while being filmed on Facebook live.

The killers understood no police would be coming.

The video of the shootout between street thugs and police was later posted on YouTube.

This was like something out of Afghanistan except that it was St. Louis City not far from downtown St. Louis.

Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis over 431 police officers have been injured or killed in far left riots.

Daniel Greenfield at Frontpagemag.com reported:

Police officers across the country have been hit with bricks. Some were run over. A skull was fractured in Los Angeles, bones were broken in Boston, and a police officer in Madison got glass in his eye. In New York City, rioters laughed and taunted an injured female NYPD officer. Rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, fireworks, and bullets are part of the arsenal of the racist leftist mobs backed by the Democrat Party. The stories reveal the fallout from a national war by radicals and racists on America. 33 police officers were injured and 47 police vehicles were damaged in the violent riots in New York City. Two radical lawyers were arrested for hurling a Molotov cocktail into an police car after allegedly trying to hand out firebombs to other protesters. Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that he will be launching an investigation into the NYPD’s “aggressive” conduct against the thugs and terrorists of the Left… …These are partial and incomplete numbers. If the riots continue, those numbers will keep on rising. And these are not mere numbers. They represent husbands and fathers, mothers and daughters, who will spend time in the hospital, who will relive the trauma, and who may never be the same again. Even those who go home with minor injuries may lose some functionality. Head injuries can especially lead to troubling consequences down the road. And while we count the cost, the war continues. These 431 men and women put their bodies on the line to protect all of us. And they paid the price. When over 400 law enforcement officers are wounded, that’s not the aftermath of protests or even riots. That’s a war. And it’s about time that we started calling the violent leftist mobs burning and looting their way from one end of the country to the other by their rightful name. The enemy. America is in a state of war.

Read the entire report here.

And Alpha News has an amazing list on the horrible attacks on police.

