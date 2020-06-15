https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-activist-who-supports-statue-removal-reveals-live-on-air-she-doesnt-know-who-winston-churchill-is

Left-wing activist and chair of the Lambeth “independent” police advisory board Lorraine Jones revealed live on-air Saturday that she doesn’t know who late Prime Minister Winston Churchill is in an embarrassing exchange with Cathy Newman, telling the host, “I haven’t personally met him.”

Churchill led Britain during World War II in its battle against the Nazis and has been dead since 1965.

Newman started the exchange by asking Jones her thoughts on the “far-right protesters” protecting monuments, including one of Churchill, from activists attempting to destroy them.

“They were not guarding the Churchill statute,” Jones claimed in a fiery response. “The thuggery which we all witness was horrifying and totally unacceptable, so that was just an excuse…” Last week, statues of Churchill and former President Abraham Lincoln were vandalized by “anti-fascist” and “antiracist” rioters in London. “I think that what needs to happen,” Jones continued, “which I know has already started, we need to look at the people that are being placed on a high pedestal in this society, the reasons why they are, and honestly and rightfully [decide] if they are supposed to be removed.” “And the sooner the government can make the decisions to take down the statues which shouldn’t be there, place them in a museum, like there are some people have requested, the better,” Jones added.

“Should the statue of Churchill be there or not?” Newman asked. “I’ve heard many arguments on both sides; some say that he’s a racist some say that he’s a hero,” said Jones. “I haven’t personally met him, but what I would say is that that question of whether he should remain should be put to the community.” Again, Churchill died in 1965, a fact Newman neglected to tell Jones.

The host then asked the activist what her specific thoughts on Churchill were. “What would you say though if you were asked about the statue of Churchill?”

“Well, I’m going to be honest, I haven’t done a lot of history work with Churchill, but if I was to do that and it will be based on my findings,” Jones admitted. Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse Raheem Kassam commented on the exchange, “A leading London activist and local police advisory committee member doesn’t know who Sir Winston Churchill is,” he wrote. “Of course she (Jones) doesn’t,” Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles responded. “None of the people who want to tear down statues of Robert E. Lee know anything about Lee,” he posited. “None of the people who want to tear down statues of Christopher Columbus know anything about Columbus.” “They just want to tear stuff down,” Knowles added.

WATCH AND CRINGE: How stupid is the liberal leader of an ‘independent police advisory group’ in London? She was asked about removing the Churchill Statue… Her response… “I haven’t personally met him.” pic.twitter.com/j31OZ2YjFt — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 14, 2020

To view the full interview, see below (relevant comments begin at the six-minute mark):

[embedded content]

