Speaking within the radically-left “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, a black female Christian street preacher informed a white woman as to why African Americans should not vote Democrat while also delivering a history lesson. “You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years? Put Joe Biden in, watch what happens,” the street preacher said. “You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens.”

The preacher, Bevelyn Beatty, said to the white CHAZ resident, “I would be in the same position as you; I’m not even mad at you, baby.”

The white woman confessed, “I don’t watch any of the news, ’cause it’s all —”

Beatty interjected, “Fake news. This is the thing: I know people don’t like Trump. I understand that. But let me tell you something: if I had to pick between him and Joe Biden, I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years? Put Joe Biden in, watch what happens. You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens.”

She continued:

These Democrats, and I’m sorry to say this, and I’m not trying to be racist, but they hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in; these are the same people who built the KKK; these are the same people who hated us from the beginning. The Republican Party is the party of the blacks. Black history: the Republican Party is the only party that the black people actually assisted in founding. But all of that history has been torn away. People say, “Oh, there was this big switch.” There was never a “big switch.” The Union won because we had won in the industrial era. So we were able to get trains and get supplies back to our soldiers while the Confederates were still riding horses. They were not able to get supplies back fast enough, right? So what happens was once slavery was abolished, the South, the people in the South, could no longer make their money from slaves, they had to move to the North to work in industry to produce. And so the people in the North that already had established themselves in the industry moved to the South. And so that’s where there was a transfer coming from the South to the North and people coming from the North to the South.

Beattie then turned to the Democrats and how they use the black community to support other causes she believes the black community does not actually support, saying:

There was never a “big switch.” So the same Democrats who hated black people from the beginning are the same ones who hate us now. If they use our cause, half of Black Lives Matter turns into something about LGBTQ when blacks really don’t support that. We’re conservative. We’re really not about that. Not only that, we don’t support abortion. We’re about working. This is the black culture. We ain’t never been about that. Not only that, we’re not about feminism. Black women marry their husbands and respect their husbands. That’s what we are. We’re not on this, “I do what I want.” We don’t do that. That’s not our community.

Turning to a white man nearby she stated, “You would understand, I know you understand what I’m saying.” Turning back to the white woman, she concluded, “We don’t do that. But yet these people are hijacking our movement; the Democratic Party, they’re trying to hijack our stuff. No.”

