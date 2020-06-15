https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/gotta-just-gotta-mean-gotta-reassure-look-message-everybody-talk-joe-biden-flakes/

So does anyone have any idea what the hell he was trying to say today?

More Joe Biden gibberish.

Sleepy Joe: “We gotta, it’s just, but, you gotta, I mean, the, we gotta reassure, look, here, my, my message to everybody I talk to.”

Huh?

Joe Biden: “We gotta, it’s just, but, you gotta, I mean, the, we gotta reassure, look, here, my, my message to everybody I talk to” pic.twitter.com/jn7WYOAUDC

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 15, 2020