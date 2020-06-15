https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/nearly-1-million-americans-signed-president-trumps-rally-next-saturday-tulsa-health-director-speaks-rally/

President Trump’s mega MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is the hottest ticket ever!  The left has to stop it.  They cannot let the world to see that it is alright for regular Americans to meet in public spaces again.

More than 800,000 people have signed up for tickets to attend President Trump’s first rally after the COVID-19 lockdowns.  The mega MAGA rally was originally scheduled for June 19, however, President Trump moved the rally to Saturday, June 20th.

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said more than 800,000 people have signed up for tickets.

“Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.”

Brad Parscale said they are looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be with President Trump.

Mega MAGA rallies are also being planned in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The Democrat-media complex is already going crazy and attacking President Trump for holding rallies ‘during a pandemic.’  That’s because the Democrat front runner old senile Joe Biden is still hiding in his Delaware basement and he couldn’t even fill a high school gym with supporters if he paid them.

So today, the Tulsa Health Department Director expressed concerns with Americans going to an event to see their duly elected President.  Tulsa World reported:

Expressing concerns about COVID-19’s increasing spread, the Tulsa City-County Health Department’s director said he wishes the campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center on June 20 would be pushed back to a later date.

In an interview with the Tulsa World on Saturday, Dr. Bruce Dart said Tulsa is seeing a “significant increase in our case trends” that makes a large gathering like the rally dangerous for not only attendees, but the president himself.

“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” said Dart. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”

Of course, the Health Director will be under a tremendous amount of pressure from liberals to shut down the Trump rally.  We’ll have to see how this unfolds.

