The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 in a landmark decision that gay and transgender employees are protected by civil rights laws against employer discrimination.

A set of cases that came before the court had asked the justices to decide whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination on the basis of “sex,” applies to gay and transgender people.

Justice Neil GorsuchNeil GorsuchJudd Gregg: A government in free fall The 7 most anticipated Supreme Court decisions Chief Justice Roberts wisely defers to California governor in church challenge MORE, who wrote the opinion for the six-member majority, said that it does.

“Today, we must decide whether an employer can fire someone simply for being homosexual or transgender,” Gorsuch wrote. “The answer is clear. An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Gorsuch was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerDemocrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list On The Money: Expanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support | China halts purchases of US soybeans, pork | Supreme Court backs financial board overseeing Puerto Rico’s debt Supreme Court backs financial board overseeing Puerto Rico’s debt MORE, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list The 7 most anticipated Supreme Court decisions It wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled MORE, Elena Kagan Elena KaganChief Justice Roberts wisely defers to California governor in church challenge It wasn’t just religious liberty that Chief Justice Roberts strangled Speculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy MORE and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorCellphones haven’t stopped cops from lying — only courts can do that Senate at logjam over changing ‘qualified immunity’ for police Supreme Court backs financial board overseeing Puerto Rico’s debt MORE. Justices Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoDemocrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list The 7 most anticipated Supreme Court decisions Chief Justice Roberts wisely defers to California governor in church challenge MORE, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSusan Collins vows to overturn Trump rule rolling back LGBT patients’ protections Democrats warn Biden against releasing SCOTUS list GOP senators urge Trump to back off Murkowski threat MORE and Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasLawmakers see some common ground on police reform proposals Police reforms should include federal cops too Booker says GOP senator has told him qualified immunity is ‘on the table’ in Senate police reform bill MORE dissented from the decision.

The decision was one of the most highly anticipated of a Supreme Court term stacked with high-profile cases. It was delivered in the middle of LGBT Pride Month.

The Trump administration had weighed in on the cases, arguing on behalf of a group of employers who had been brought to court for firing their gay or transgender employees. The Department of Justice had argued that the Civil Rights Act did not cover gay or transgender employees.

Last week, the administration similarly finalized a Department of Health and Human Services rule that excludes gay and transgender people from discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act.

The dissenting justices criticized the majority for projecting what they see as a new meaning on a decades-old law. Alito argued that it is unlikely that lawmakers in 1964 would have sought to protect gay or transgender people from discrimination.

“If every single living American had been surveyed in 1964, it would have been hard to find any who thought that discrimination because of sex meant discrimination because of sexual orientation––not to mention gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown at the time,” Alito wrote in a dissent that was joined by Thomas.

“Many will applaud today’s decision because they agree on policy grounds with the Court’s updating of Title VII,” Alito continued. “But the question in these cases is not whether discrimination because of sexual orientation or gender identity should be outlawed. The question is whether Congress did that in 1964. It indisputably did not.”

In his own separate dissent, Kavanaugh added, “Our role is not to make or amend the law. As written, Title VII does not prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation.”

But Kavanaugh dismissed his fellow conservatives’ objections, arguing that “applying protective laws to groups that were politically unpopular at the time of the law’s passage — whether prisoners in the 1990s or homosexual and transgender employees in the 1960s — often may be seen as unexpected.”

“But to refuse enforcement just because of that, because the parties before us happened to be unpopular at the time of the law’s passage, would not only require us to abandon our role as interpreters of statutes; it would tilt the scales of justice in favor of the strong or popular and neglect the promise that all persons are entitled to the benefit of the law’s terms,” Kavanaugh continued.

Updated at 11:24 a.m.

