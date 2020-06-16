https://www.theepochtimes.com/three-nypd-officers-hospitalized-after-having-milkshakes-at-shakeshack_3389790.html

Three NYPD officers were hospitalized late Monday after buying and drinking drinks at a Shake Shack restaurant on Broadway in Manhattan.

The officers were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and are in stable condition. They are expected to recover. Police are investigating the incident.

“We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now,” the casual dining restaurant announced in a statement posted to Twitter late Monday.

The police department is still investigating the incident and cannot yet make any conclusions as to the substance or substances in the drinks, or if the drinks were contaminated, reported Fox News.

No arrests have been made as of late Monday, and a shake sample has been taken to a lab for testing, police said, according to CBS New York.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (NYC PBA)— the largest police union representing police officers of the NYPD—said in a statement speculating that the drinks were contaminated and characterized the incident as an “attack.”

“At some point during their meal period, the [officers] discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages,” Patrick Lynch, president of the NYC PBA said. “The contamination was not discovered until the [officers] had already ingested a portion of their beverages.”

The statement was issued as a safety warning for other PBA members.

“All PBA members are advised to carefully inspect any prepared food item they purchase while on duty for possible contamination. Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period,” Lynch wrote.

Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detective Endowment Association Board of Directors, a police union, characterized the incident as an intentional poisoning “by one or more workers” that caused the officers to become ill.

“Police in New York City and across the country are under attack by vicious criminals who dislike us simply because of the uniform we wear. Emboldened by pandering elected officials, these cowards will go to great lengths to harm any member of law enforcement,” the statement from DiGiacomo and the DEA Board of Officers read.

“We must be more vigilant than ever. We urge you to not buy food from locations unknown to you. Keep your eyes open and be alert at all times. Make sure you always stay with your partner—and back one another up. Inspect your vehicle—personal and department—before you drive.”

