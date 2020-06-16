https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/16/group-woke-celebrities-promoting-clip-louis-farrakhan/

Comedian Chelsea Handler posted a clip of Louis Farrakhan on Instagram yesterday with the comment, “I learned a lot from watching this powerful video.”

The 9-minute clip showed Farrakhan answering questions from a mostly white audience on “The Phil Donahue Show.” As you can see, Handler’s post has been liked more than 90,000 times. She was challenged by many people leaving comments, one of whom asked if she would share a clip of Hitler too if he said something she liked.

One replied, “So, based on this logic, if you find a video of Hitler saying something positive and powerful, will you feel equally compelled to share it? You gave hate credibility and a large platform today.” Handler responded, “No, because Hitler was responsible for killing millions of lives. Farrakhan is just responsible for his own promotion of anti-Semitic beliefs. They are very different.” She added, “Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression,” she wrote. “We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

So we know that Handler is aware of Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views, she’s just looking to make excuses for them. Several other celebrities joined in the praise for one of the country’s leading anti-Semites.

Actress Jessica Chastain also re-posted the video clip to her Instagram story, and according to several circulating screencaps of Jameela Jamil’s Instagram, she too may have posted it before deleting. “Powerful,” Lisa Rinna wrote in the comments to Handler’s video. “This should be played on a loop. Everywhere. Always,” wrote Sean Hayes.

Here are screeshots of some of those re-postings:

In the past 24 hours, Jameela Jamil, Chelsea Handler & Jessica Chastain have shared on Instagram a video of vicious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan discussing racism. They say: “Extraordinary.” “Powerful.” They have over 10M followers. @jameelajamil @chelseahandler @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/xfdr4aKRch — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) June 16, 2020

Mediaite is reporting that “fellow celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and Michelle Pfeiffer” also liked the post. And all of this comes a couple days after Ice Cube put up a tweet post praising Farrakhan.

The Honorable Louis Farrakhan continues to warn America to this very second and he’s labeled one of your “evil names” and you turn your ears off. Why is the truth so offensive that you can’t stand to hear it? pic.twitter.com/dhkMZTCyLQ — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 11, 2020

We’ve written about Farrakhan many times before but for those who aren’t familiar with his long history of anti-Semitism this ADL primer is a good place to start. You’ll need about 15-20 minutes to read through all of it though. Farrakhan doesn’t just hate Jews, he also hates gays and white people so he’s quite a role model. Here’s a sample:

“You and I are going to have to learn to distinguish between the righteous Jew and the Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.” — Speech at Mosque Maryam, Chicago, Illinois, 5/27/18 “When you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door.” — Saviours’ Day speech, 2/25/18

If you’re wondering why Handler is promoting Farrakhan at this moment, she has been re-branding herself as the wokest of woke celebrities recently. Last September Netflix released a special titled, “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” I haven’t seen it but here’s the trailer.

