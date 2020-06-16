https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/16/african-nations-demand-un-investigation-into-american-police-brutality-no-really-n540615

This would be hilarious if it wasn’t racist to think so. Delegates from several African nations have requested that the UN Human Rights Council investigate “systemic racism” in the U.S. as well as American “police brutality.” They will also examine reports of “violence against ‘peaceful protesters’.” The UNHRC agreed and will begin hearings soon.

Some of these nations are part of the same crew that demanded the UN investigate elections in the U.S. as leftists invited representatives from some of the most corrupt autocracies in the world to pass judgment on the fairness of U.S. elections.

This time, it’s representatives from nations like Angola, DR Congo, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Qatar who will be judging the United States for human rights abuses.

Reuters:

African countries may prepare a resolution for consideration at the debate, Tichy-Fisslberger added. The United States is not a member of the 47-member state forum in Geneva, having quit it two years ago alleging bias against its ally Israel.

The letter sent by the representatives of oppressive regimes is about what you’d expect.

The African group’s request, in a letter made public by the United Nations, said: “The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident. The numbers of previous cases of unarmed people of African descent who met the same fate because of uncontrolled police violence are legion”.

There were 9 police shootings of unarmed black people in 2019, according to Larry Elder. Others may have died while being restrained like George Floyd and the few who die after being tasered. It seems logical to say that less than 20 black people have been killed by police.

That’s hardly “legion.” There are 17 million blacks in the United States. If the cops are trying to kill black people, as Black Lives Matter and the African nations suggest, they’re doing a piss-poor job of it.

Since all lives don’t matter, we can dismiss the number of unarmed white people who were shot and killed by cops. They don’t count and should not be the subject of the same outrage blacks feel about George Floyd’s death.

The irony of nations like DR Congo and Angola evaluating “police brutality” is only taken seriously in the left. For the rest of us, it’s a joke.

Fox News:

A senior official told Fox News that the UNHRC protects human rights abusers, allows them to serve on the council and shows bias in rendering decisions. The official claimed that countries like China, Egypt and Russia worked to undermine U.S. reform efforts and that the council had passed more resolutions condemning Israel than Iran, Syria and North Korea combined

That’s the reality of the so-called “Human Rights Commission.” But it’s representative of how the UN’s irrelevance on everything from controlling pandemics to keeping the peace continues to amaze and confound rational people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

