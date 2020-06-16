https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/years-targeting-censoring-gateway-pundit-federalist-now-sees-not-immune-iron-fist-google-censorship/

In 2019 The Gateway Pundit was more accurate in reporting the top stories than the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN and the rest of the liberal mainstream media.

In the top stories of 2019:

** The Covington Catholic School Boys Media Assault

** The Jussie Smollett fake hate crime

** The Trump-Russia Collusion hoax

The Gateway Pundit was 100% correct in our instincts and our reporting.

The far left mainstream media fell short with their bias and lies on every major story.

In 2017, following the presidential election in November 2016, both the “Harvard Berkman Klein Center study and the Columbia Journalism Review study ranked The Gateway Pundit as the fourth most influential conservative publisher of the 2016 election.

Since then The Gateway Pundit has been censored or eliminated by the tech giants and far left social media platforms.

In September 2018 The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft testified before Congress on the criminal actions by Facebook to eliminate conservative voices.

But it’s not just Facebook that targets and silences conservative voices.

Google has been censoring The Gateway Pundit for years.

Google forces our readers to wade through a swamp of filth BEFORE THEY EVEN PROVIDE A LINK TO GATEWAY PUNDIT! This is criminal action. Google also refuses to link to our stories. Google has ‘disappeared’ The Gateway Pundit.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/political-bias-google-bans-gateway-pundit-from-their-news-search/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/this-is-criminal-leaked-documents-confirm-the-gateway-pundit-is-blacklisted-smeared-and-censored-by-google-corporation/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/leaked-google-documents-prove-tech-giant-is-censoring-rush-limbaugh-gateway-pundit-newsbusters-mrctv-daily-caller-etc/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/11/despite-being-a-more-accurate-news-source-than-mainstream-media-for-3-years-and-counting-new-study-finds-gateway-pundit-blacklisted-by-google/

When we were banned, blocked and censored there were not many voices who came to our defense.

Today Google banned advertising on The Federalist and Zero Hedge from Google ads.

They are the latest conservative outlets to be censored by Google.

Google later came back to say The Federalist is only on top secret probation.

To clarify, Google says The Federalist will be de-monetized, but there’s a short window between judgement and action, so it’s not currently de-monetized. During that window, The Federalist can remedy the actions. — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) June 16, 2020

At some point government must step in or there will no longer be conservative voices online.

This is not an exaggeration.

And… Thank you to our dear readers — despite the constant censorship and targeting our numbers continue to grow.

