John Bolton

President Trump on Monday warned that his former National Security Advisor John Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he releases his new book titled, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” without a proper clearance.

Recall, the New York Times obtained Bolton’s book manuscript in January during the Ukraine impeachment hoax which accused Trump of tying Ukraine aid to the Biden investigation.

The timing was very suspicious.

Bolton’s book was scheduled to be released in March, however it was twice-delayed and may be delayed again because it hasn’t gone through a clearance process.

Associated Press reported:

The president accused Bolton of not completing a pre-publication review to make sure the book does not contain classified material. That contradicts statements from Bolton’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, who says his client worked painstakingly for months with classification specialists at the White House National Security Council to make changes to avoid releasing classified material. Barr echoed Trump’s accusation. During an event at the White House, the attorney general said administration officials who have access to sensitive information typically sign non-disclosure agreements that require them to go through a clearance process before they can publish something based on information they accessed in the job. “We don’t believe that Bolton went through that process — hasn’t completed the process — and, therefore, is in violation of that agreement,” Barr said. The Trump administration is “trying to get them to complete the process — go through the process — and make the necessary deletions of classified information,” Barr said.

The US on Tuesday filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bolton, alleging his book contains classified information.

President Trump fired John Bolton as National Security Advisor in September of 2019.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” Trump said in a pair of tweets last September.

John Bolton served as National Security Advisor under President Trump after General H.R. McMaster was forced out of the position in March of 2018.

