https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donations-small-dollar-fundraising/2020/06/16/id/972545

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has hauled in twice the percentage of small-dollar campaign donations as his Democrat predecessor Hillary Clinton had at the same point in 2016, according to opensecrets.org.

So far, 39% of Biden’s and the Democratic National Committee’s donations are less than $200, while just under 20% of Clinton’s came from small-dollar donors in 2016. The average Biden small-dollar supporter gave $30.

A total of $69 million of Biden’s campaign dollars have come from small-dollar donors. By contrast, Clinton had taken in only $40 million from small-dollar donors at this point in her 2016 campaign.

In total May donations, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee pulled in $81 million, more than any candidate to date.

But the gap between Biden and President Donald Trump remains wide. The former Delaware senator and the DNC have brought in less than $98 million in cash on hand while the president and the Republican National Committee have collected $255 million in the bank.

Most of Trump’s small-dollar donations came in prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, with Democrat megadonors largely out of the picture for now, Biden has begun to build a campaign that’s comparable to Trump’s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

