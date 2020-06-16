https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-biden-hillaryclinton-donations/2020/06/16/id/972545

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has hauled in twice the percentage of small-dollar campaign donations than his Democratic predecessor Hillary Clinton at the same point in 2016, according to opensecrets.org.

So far, 39% of Biden and the Democratic National Committee donations are less than $200 while just under 20% of Clinton’s came from small-dollar donors in 2016. The average Biden small-dollar supporter gave $30.

A total of $69 million Biden’s campaign dollars have come from small-dollar donors. By contrast, Clinton took in only $40 million from small-dollar donors, at this point in her 2016 campaign.

In total May donations, the presumptive Democratic nominee has pulled in $81 million, more than any candidate to date.

But the gap between Biden and President Donald Trump remains wide. The former Delaware senator and the DNC have brought in less than $98 million in cash on hand while the president and the Republican National Committee have collected $255 million in the bank.

Most of Trump’s small-dollar donations came in prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, with mega Democratic donors largely out of the picture, for now, Biden has begun to build a campaign that’s comparable to Trump’s.

