https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elon-musk-grimes-baby-newborn/2020/06/16/id/972455

The legal name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ son has officially been revealed in a birth certificate, and it is as unusual as fans had expected. According to the document cited by TMZ, the name of the couple’s first child together has been recorded in the state of California as X AE A-XII Musk.

Musk, 48, and Grimes, 32, announced last month that they had named their newborn X Æ A-12, but were forced to come up with a different name upon realizing that California law does not allow for names to include numbers. This was brought to their attention by an Instagram follower replying to a post in which Grimes revealed her son’s name.

“Nice! Just removed the numbers to conform to California law,” the fan wrote.

Grimes responded: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

She added the name is pronounced “Ex – Eye.”

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, previously said the “X” represents “the unknown variable” and “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

Musk told “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the “X” is pronounced “like the letter,” and “the ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash.'”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Grimes said they had nicknamed their baby “Little X.”

The couple welcomed “Little X” into the world on May 4. Musk shared the news as it was developing in a series of tweets and replies to queries on how the baby was.

“A few hours away!” the Tesla CEO first announced, then following up by saying, “mom & baby all good.” Musk then shared a photo of himself holding the newborn.

This is Grimes’ first child but Musk has five sons from his previous marriage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

