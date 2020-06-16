https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-woman-rips-biden-democrats-blm

In a video that’s gone viral, a black woman left a white woman speechless as she explained why she’s not voting for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall.

What are the details?

The woman speaking in the clip — pro-life advocate

Bevelyn Beatty, who was preaching in the middle of Seattle’s “autonomous zone” recently — told the other woman she realizes many people don’t like President Donald Trump. But there’s no way she’s voting for Biden.

“You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail [in] the next four years? Put Joe Biden in, watch what happens. You want to see black men get killed substantially like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens,” she says. “These Democrats — and I’m sorry to say this, I’m not trying to be racist — but they hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK. These are the same people who hated us from the beginning. The Republican Party is the party of the blacks … but all of that history has been torn away.”

Beatty gave the woman a brief history lesson before letting her know that “the same Democrats who hated black people from the beginning are the same ones who hate us now.”

Then she turned her attention to the Black Lives Matter organization.

“How did Black Lives Matter turn into something about LGBTQ when blacks really don’t support that? We’re conservative, we’re really not about that,” Beatty said, adding that the black community generally doesn’t back other left-wing causes such as abortion and feminism, and yet “these people are hijacking our movement.”



What else do we know about her?

Beatty and Edmee Chavannes — co-founders of At the Well Ministries — were handcuffed in late May outside a New York City Planned Parenthood allegedly for violating Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s coronavirus social distancing guidelines, Fox News reported. It was the same week the George Floyd rioting and protests were raging.

“This is a clear statement of their bias now. It’s blatant now,” Beatty told the cable news network. “It’s really truly biased against Christians, against pro-life abolitionists.”

While police told Fox News there were no arrest records for the pair, video showed officers handcuffing them and leading them into an NYPD vehicle.

“We’re black women, but we do not support Black Lives Matter because they’re hand-in-hand with Planned Parenthood that kills African-American babies,” Beatty added to Fox News. “They’re fraudulent hypocrites … and I believe all lives matter because God created them. There are thousands of George Floyds that die every day in their mother’s womb, and it’s just as [unjust] as when he died at the hands of that police officer.”

She also called it “ironic” that they were cited for “illegally protesting” and said de Blasio and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo have an agenda and really don’t care about saving lives, the cable news network noted.

“Let me tell you something, Christians get it the worst,” Beatty said in a Facebook Live video moments before she was handcuffed, Fox News said. “I have not been so harassed by the police until I started doing this!”

