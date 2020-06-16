http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6tmUIO5VyPg/Brazil-on-the-brink-of-virus-catastrophe-15342942.php

RIO DE JANEIRO – Weeks ago, when this seaside metropolis had recorded fewer than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and there still appeared to be time, some of Brazil’s most respected scientists made their last-ditch appeal. The country had reached a pivotal juncture. Cases were skyrocketing. The hospital system was teetering at capacity. Thousands had already died.

So Carlos Machado, a senior scientist with Brazil’s prestigious Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, wanted the language to be strong. At the request of Rio officials, his team was assembling a list of recommendations. He needed to make clear what would happen if they didn’t immediately impose a complete lockdown.

“It would result,” the team warned in the early May report, “in a human catastrophe of unimaginable proportions.”

But the officials never instituted a lockdown. Cases and deaths soared. People stopped isolating, choosing instead to pack beach boardwalks on weekends. And the warning turned out to be just one more exit ramp that Brazil declined to take on its way toward becoming the second-most disease-ravaged country in the world.

Latin America’s largest country has so far registered more than 888,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 44,000 deaths, second on both counts only to the United States. But while other countries have been through steep curves and are now focused on preparations for a possible second wave, Brazil can’t even get past its first.

What’s happening here appears to be unique on a global level. Despite soaring numbers, officials never implemented measures largely successful elsewhere in the world. There has been no national lockdown. No national testing campaign. No agreed-upon plan. Insufficient health-care expansion. Instead, the hardest-hit cities are now deciding to open up, throwing open the doors to malls and churches, at a time when the country is routinely posting more than 30,000 new cases a day – five times more than Italy reported at the peak of its outbreak.

The inaction has pushed the country onto a path that scientists call uncharted.

“We are doing something that no one else has done,” said Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist at the Federal University of Pelotas. “We’re getting near the curve’s peak, and it’s like we are almost challenging the virus. ‘Let’s see how many people you can infect. We want to see how strong you are.’ Like this is a game of poker, and we’re all in.”

Brazil is on a trajectory to register more than 4,000 deaths per day and overtake the United States in both cases and deaths by the end of July, according to researchers at the University of Washington. But just as the pandemic is magnifying the similarities between the United States and Brazil – two continent-sized countries with extreme inequality and populist presidents – it is also revealing the chasm between them. Brazil has neither the world’s biggest economy, nor one of its strongest health-care systems, nor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Limited resources always meant that Brazil had far less room for error – less room for political disagreement in the face of an outbreak – than its more developed peers. But despite the stakes, the country never found unity. President Jair Bolsonaro, who continues to dismiss the disease and its victims, has urged a policy of doing nothing. He has attacked governors who advocated restrictive measures as corrupt liars, waded into crowds of supporters in defiance of his advisers’ admonitions and threatened to host a large barbecue to spite public health recommendations.

He never empowered health experts and scientists to lead a response. Instead, they were undermined and ignored, sidelined and pushed out. He fired his first health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, whose sober briefings had calmed anxious Brazilians, after they’d clashed over the need for social distancing. Then he pushed out his replacement, Nelson Teich, who failed to share his zeal for using chloroquine as a coronavirus treatment. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week revoked its emergency authorization to use the anti-malarial drug to treat the coronavirus, saying it was unlikely to be effective but carries “potential serious side effects.”)

Bolsonaro has now replaced Teich with a military man who isn’t a doctor.

The unfolding disaster underscores the limits of scientific persuasion in a country where faith in institutions has plunged for years. It’s not just federal officials who have declined to follow the experts’ guidelines. Large portions of the population, either because of poverty or apathy, are now living their lives largely as before – going to the beach, attending parties and other get-togethers, riding crowded buses.

“It was a failure,” said Lígia Bahia, a professor of public health at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “We didn’t have enough political force to impose another way. The scientists alone, we couldn’t do it. There’s a sense of profound sadness that this wasn’t realized.”

Having decided to open up despite scientific consensus that it should not, the country is now lurching down a path that so far only Sweden has attempted to navigate – but in a much less tactical, methodical fashion. In some pockets of the country – particularly the north – one-fourth of people have already developed antibodies to the disease. If herd immunity is to happen in any country, it might happen in Brazil first.

“The question is, ‘Where will this go?’ ” said Theo Vos, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington, whose models are used by the White House. “It could be that in Brazil, you could start reaching saturation, where so many people in the population have been in contact with the virus that it starts to come down.”

He paused.

“But it comes at an enormous toll. It’s the sort of situation that we’re advising governments to try and avoid.

“We don’t have another example of where for the moment it is looking bleaker.”

One city in the throes of this wrenching process is Boa Vista, in the underdeveloped and isolated Amazonian state of Roraima. More than one-fourth of its 277,000 residents have developed antibodies to the disease, according to Brazilian scientists conducting an ongoing study. The public system has stopped testing people. Promised field hospitals never materialized. The situation has grown so grave that patients are being flown to Manaus, itself a global symbol of the damage the virus can inflict on the developing world.

But most of the country is far from achieving herd immunity, which occurs when between 60 and 70% of the population has been infected by or exposed to a disease or vaccine and can now resist it. By early June, less than 3% of the population had covid-19 antibodies. In Rio, where 5,000 people have died, the rate was less than 8%.

“No end in sight,” read a large headline in the O Globo newspaper last week.

When Machado, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation scientist, was asked how much could have been averted if his warnings had been heeded, he looked pained.

“From the point of view of public health, it’s incomprehensible that more rigorous measures weren’t adopted,” he said. “We could have avoided many of the deaths and cases and everything else that is happening in Rio de Janeiro.”

“It was an opportunity lost.”

The Washington Post’s Heloísa Traiano contributed to this report.

