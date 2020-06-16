https://www.theblaze.com/news/doj-sues-john-bolton-book

The Department of Justice filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book written by John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

Bolton’s highly anticipated but controversial book, titled, “In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was scheduled to be released on June 23.

The lawsuit alleged that Bolton had breached his contract and that the book contained classified information.

“(Bolton) struck a bargain with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security positions in the United States Government and now wants to renege on that bargain by unilaterally deciding that the prepublication review process is complete and deciding for himself whether classified information should be made public,” the prosecutors charged.

The lawsuit said that Bolton backed out of an agreement to have the 500-page manuscript reviewed by administration officials.

‘Doomed to fail’

In anticipation of the lawsuit, Bolton tweeted a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union condemning any attempt to shut down his book.

“50 years ago, [the Supreme Court] rejected the Nixon administration’s attempt to block the publication of the Pentagon Papers, establishing that government censorship is unconstitutional,” read the ACLU statement.

“Any Trump administration efforts to stop John Bolton’s book from being published are doomed to fail,” the statement added.

Bolton has taken a decidedly aggressive stance against the Trump administration after leaving it, and in the back cover of the book, he sent a message to the president over his attempts to stop the book from being published.

“My reaction,” Bolton wrote, “my response? Game on.”

Here’s more about Bolton’s upcoming book

[embedded content]

Trump: A Bolton book is ‘totally inappropriate’



www.youtube.com



