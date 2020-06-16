http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G3fNrQkUzwE/

Former South Bend, IN mayor and failed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday voiced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, selecting a woman of color as his running mate.

Buttigieg on CNN’s “New Day” said a woman of color vice president at this time “would have a tremendous, positive effect” because of the current “gap in leadership, in representation, in government.”

CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked, “You have, of course, publicly supported Joe Biden for the nomination. He has said he will choose a woman as vice president, a step you called positive. Given the deep division in this country … should he choose a woman of color?”

“I think that would have a tremendous, positive effect,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, I’m going to be careful about giving advice to a man who knows more about the vice presidency than probably anyone alive. But what I do know is that there is a gap in leadership, in representation, in government, as well as in the private sector. And there are so many extraordinary women of color in our party, in our country who can and are right now providing extraordinary leadership.”

