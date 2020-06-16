https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502994-calif-inmate-who-died-in-restraints-was-denied-medical-aid-while

A California prisoner who died in restraints after being denied urgent medical and mental health services in March 2017 can be heard pleading for help, according to 17 hours of surveillance video and documents obtained by ProPublica.

ProPublica found that Riverside County jail staff used force in the form of control holds, a stun gun and pepper balls on Phillip Garcia, then falsified reports of his death.

The 51-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide but didn’t lead to any charges or disciplinary action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia was accused of assaulting his roommate. The police department did not release footage of his arrest to ProPublica, though documents show Garcia was repeatedly banging his head in the patrol vehicle and “yelling incoherently.”

Footage obtained by ProPublica shows Garcia was clearly not in a sound mental state during the 21 hours he spent in jail. His wife told officials he had a history of seizures. The jail staff did not assess Garcia’s mental state as required by law.

Garcia was forcefully transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center, where he stayed for 12 hours in the emergency room, waiting for a bed while in full restraints on a gurney.

“Somebody’s gotta help me. Please, man,” Garcia yells as a police officer presses a plastic shield on his face after he was restrained for 15 hours, according to the footage obtained by ProPublica. When the shield is removed, blood is seen on the plastic “spit-shield” on Garcia’s face and he is visibly drenched in sweat.

Court records show that earlier in the day the emergency room had diagnosed Garcia with rhabdomyolysis, a fatal condition that can be caused by overexertion. According to his autopsy, the cause of death was a mental health crisis combined with rhabdomyolysis.

Garcia’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against Riverside County in October 2018. The police department denies wrongdoing but settled the lawsuit last June and paid Garcia’s family $975,000.

“Medical records show that Mr. Garcia never regained mental awareness while at the hospital, and spent all of his time in Riverside County Sheriff’s Department custody in a psychotic state,” the complaint says.

The investigation, which ProPublica said took place over the course of two months, comes as lawmakers in Washington mull police reform legislation sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

