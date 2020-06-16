https://www.dailywire.com/news/carol-barr-wife-of-gop-congressman-andy-barr-has-died

Carol Barr, the wife of six-term Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY), passed away suddenly on Tuesday at their family home in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the congressman’s office. She was 39.

Mary Rosado, the congressman’s chief of staff, announced her death in a statement late Tuesday: “Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven.”

The couple married in 2008, and had two daughters. According to Rosado, “Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Politicians from across Kentucky have offered their condolences to Congressman Barr and his daughters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement that he and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, were “stunned and heartbroken at the news of Carol’s passing.”

“Her warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us,” said McConnell, adding that to her two children, “Carol was a wonderful role model and source of constant love.”

“We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terrible time,” said McConnell.

In a statement, Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said that he and his wife were “heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman’s wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family.”

