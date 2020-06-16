https://www.dailywire.com/news/chelsea-handler-other-celebs-promote-anti-white-remarks-from-louis-farrakhan-handler-suggests-hes-only-anti-semitic-because-jews-made-him-that-way

On Sunday night, comedian-turned-full-time-left-wing activist Chelsea Handler posted to her Instagram page remarks from controversial figure and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who is well known for his anti-white, anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic rhetoric.

“I learned a lot from watching this powerful video,” Handler captioned the post.

According to The New York Post, the clip, which is not dated, is from an appearance on the “Phil Donahue Show.” During the video, Farrakhan rationalizes and promotes anti-white prejudice and repeatedly vilifies “white folk,” suggesting racial tension will never be overcome and that whites are full of guilt and fear that black people will one day rule them.

As noted by the Post, other celebrities like actress Jessica Chastain shared the content as well, and actresses Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jennifer Garner “liked” the content posted by Handler. “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil also reportedly shared the video to Instagram, with the message: “Someone please tell me the name of this extraordinary man who so perfectly sums up white fear in under a minute.”

Both Jamil and Chastain have apparently deleted the posts with no explanations.

Reacting to Handler’s post of Farrakhan, one Instagram user pushed back: “So, based on this logic, if you find a video of Hitler saying something positive and powerful, will you feel equally compelled to share it? You gave hate credibility and a large platform today.”

Handler, who is Jewish, responded: “No, because Hitler was responsible for killing millions of lives. Farrakhan is just responsible for his own promotion of anti-Semitic beliefs. They are very different.”

In a follow-up comment, the former comedian then suggested it was likely the fault of the Jews in Farrakhan’s life that made him anti-Semitic, anyway. “Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression,” she wrote. “We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

Amazed by the statements, popular Twitter politico known as Neontaster wrote, “Anyone talking about Chelsea Handler’s defense of Farrakhan as fine because his anti-Semitism didn’t lead to six million dead Jews and really when you think about it, it’s sorta their fault he’s anti-Semitic anyway? No? OK, just checking.”

Anyone talking about Chelsea Handler’s defense of Farrakhan as fine because his anti-Semitism didn’t lead to six million dead Jews and really when you think about it, it’s sorta their fault he’s anti-Semitic anyway? No? OK, just checking. pic.twitter.com/GRqI6vw0mN — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020

“While we’re at it, why not try to determine where Hitler’s anti-Semitic views came from?” journalist Jeryl Bier mocked.

while we’re at it, why not try to determine where Hitler’s anti-Semitic views came from? — jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 16, 2020

Israeli actress Not Tishby responded to Handler’s post via Instagram: “Chelsea, you should really check out who this guy is before you post him.. a proud anti Semite, highly questionable man. Promoting him of all people is not the best of choices.”

Tishby added a link to the ADL as a resource to view Farrakhan “in his own words.”

