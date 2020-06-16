http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_hnqYrnUnn0/

A statue of the 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was removed from a St. Louis, Missouri, park on Tuesday as monuments continue to be targeted by left-wing activists across the country.

The statue, which had stood for 134 years in Tower Grove Park, was taken down after commissioners who manage the park voted in favor of the move. Park workers used a crane to remove the statue around 8 a.m. this morning.

[embedded content]

“By taking this action, Tower Grove Park reaffirms its commitment to being a place of welcome, and to caring for the people’s park in the best way possible,” the Tower Grove Park’s board said in a statement.

It is unclear where the statue was taken after park workers loaded it onto a truck.

The monument’s removal comes after a bust of Christopher Columbus was take down Monday in Detroit, Michigan, and placed in storage. On Friday, officials in Wilmington, Delaware removed statues of Columbus and Caesar Rodney.

Black Lives Matter activists and Democrats have called on various historical statues, including Confederate figures, to be taken down amid protests and violent unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Last Wednesday, President Donald Trump rejected the idea of renaming U.S. military bases named after Confederate leaders, declaring: “Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with.”

