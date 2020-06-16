https://www.dailywire.com/news/chuck-schumer-rips-trumps-executive-order-on-police-reform

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on police reform in response to the tragic death of George Floyd while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) denounced the move as a cheap effort to offset “years of inflammatory rhetoric and policies.”

In a statement, Schumer dismissed the executive order as a “modest” move that fails to offer anything comprehensive.

“While the president has finally acknowledged the need for policing reform, one modest executive order will not make up for his years of inflammatory rhetoric and policies designed to roll back the progress made in previous years,” Schumer said in a statement, as reported by The Hill.

“Unfortunately, this executive order will not deliver the comprehensive meaningful change and accountability in our nation’s police departments that Americans are demanding,” he continued. “Congress needs to quickly pass strong and bold legislation with provisions that makes it easier to hold police officers accountable for abuses, and President Trump must commit to signing it into law.”

The order by Trump banned the use of chokeholds unless the officer’s life was in danger while instituting “information sharing to track officers who have repeated complaints against them and federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police experts on issues like mental health, homelessness, and addiction,” according to Fox News.

As noted by The Hill, the GOP-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House have authored their own comprehensive bills on police reform. The House bill on police reform also includes a ban on chokeholds, a national standard on appropriate force, and a federal database of police misconduct. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), said the Senate bill will address chokeholds by redirecting funds away from police departments that refuse to ban them.

“We reduce funding for those agencies that do not have a ban against chokeholds. I’m not going to eliminate it all. We’re working through the legislation,” he said.

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass (D-CA) told Fox News on Sunday that the Fraternal Order of Police have supported aspects of police reform.

“Yesterday I had an hour-long meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police, and they are very supportive of the idea of national standards and significant training,” she said. “You should be accredited to be a police officer. Any profession that allows you to use lethal force, there should be very significant training.”

When signing the executive order on Tuesday, Trump made it clear that he “stands behind our dedicated law enforcement all the way” while emphasizing that the order will “uphold clear and high policing standards, promote accountability in law enforcement, and help equip police officers for constructive community engagement.”

“I strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police departments,” he said. “Especially now when We’ve achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history. Without police there is chaos, without law there is anarchy and without safety, there is a catastrophe.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

