https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/church-yank-robert-e-lee-stained-glass-repents-white-supremacy/

(FOX6NOW) — BOISE, Idaho — One of the largest churches in Boise, Idaho, apologized for participating in “white supremacy” and announced it is removing the likeness of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a stained-glass window.

One of the largest churches in Boise, Idaho, apologized for participating in “white supremacy” and announced it is removing the likeness of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a stained-glass window.

In a statement, the pastors and staff at the Cathedral of the Rockies began by “acknowledging our own sin with a stained glass window,” which also features presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

