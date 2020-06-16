https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cnn-now-nbc-colluding-tech-giants-cut-conservative-competition-force-anti-trust-investigation/

On Thursday CNN political reporter Oliver Darcy, who defended the anarchist Seattle Autonomous Zone, published a hit piece on conservative publishers.



Oliver Darcy, whose primary purpose at the network is to silence conservative voices, published a hit piece on The Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, and others.

Says Darcy: “Right-wing websites like Breitbart and The Gateway Pundit have also pushed the narrative that armed Antifa members have begun seizing land.

“Antifa is reportedly seeking armed volunteers to take turns manning barricades and holding ground that protesters have seized within Seattle city limits,” a Wednesday Breitbart article said.

That report relied on a post from the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit, a website known for peddling misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

If you’ve been getting your news from right-wing media, you probably think armed militant Antifa activists have seized a section of Seattle. But the mayor’s office tells me, “City officials have not interacted with ‘armed antifa militants’ at this site.”https://t.co/ctZiwNNCx6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 11, 2020

In his report Darcy says the local officials said there was “no interaction” with armed individuals at the CHAZ encampment.

Of course, as we have reported — There have been many photos and video of armed protesters inside the CHAZ-CHOP antifa zone in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s one—



This week NBC contacted Google and complained about Zero Hedge and The Federalist.

Google then promptly banned both from their ad network.

NBC cheered the news!



NBC Contacted Google and complained about Zero Hedge and The Federalist Google then promptly banned both from their ad networkhttps://t.co/P1iMuSLu4e — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 16, 2020

An NBC reporter thanks two far left wing activist groups for their collaboration in getting the Federalist banned from Google. pic.twitter.com/PB00d7jSZq — Monitoring the Situation Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

Later today Law Professor Glenn Reynolds weighed in on this latest censorship.

Glenn called out the ban on the conservative websites and suggested NBC can be investigated on conspiracy charges.

GOOGLE RHYMES WITH GULAG: Google bans two websites from its ad platform over protest articles: The two sites, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, will no longer be able to generate revenue from any advertisements served by Google Ads. That’s okay, there are several percent of the ad market that Google doesn’t control. Time for antitrust scrutiny. And since NBC prevailed on Google to demonetize two of its competitors, I think NBC should be investigated, too. When two huge companies collude to cut out competitors, that looks like a conspiracy in restraint of trade, whatever the excuses given.

Constitutional lawyer Mark Levin agrees.

I agree. An antitrust investigation into the potential of collusion of Comcast-NBC and Google is absolutely warranted.https://t.co/bXYZZj82IY — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 16, 2020

The story drew the attention of FOX News.

NBC News is facing intense backlash for apparently influencing Google to punish two conservative news sites over what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests. In a report published Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed Google “banned” The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for “pushing unsubstantiated claims” about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later pushed back, claiming that The Federalist “was never demonetized,” and adding, “We worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section.” “We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing,” a Google spokesperson initially told NBC News. NBC, however, did not link to the “derogatory content” from The Federalist or ZeroHedge. In addition, it appeared it was NBC News’ inquiry into the matter that prompted Google’s actions in the first place.

The left is stamping out free speech.

The cowards on the right better act or there won’t be anyone left when their number comes up.

