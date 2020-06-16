https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/deep-state-attorney-zelinsky-pushed-roger-stone-die-prison-will-testify-next-week-home-wrecker-lisa-page-giddy/

On February 11th all four DOJ prosecutors in the Roger Stone case abruptly resigned after the Department of Justice backed down from their outrageous and excessive sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone after he was caught lying to Congress in a process crime.

Roger Stone, a Republican and Trump confidante, is 67 and has NO criminal record.

Democrats and Amy Berman Jackson want him to die in prison.

So who exactly are these so-called “career line prosecutors” as the fake news media keeps calling them in the Roger Stone case?

Everyone of them has a direct tie to Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama and they are all political operatives.

As reported by Christian Josi at Townhall – Overseeing Stone’s case for the Office of Special Counsel was Jeannie Rhee, who represented Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in the e-mail case and who gave the maximum contribution to Hillary’s campaigns in 2008 and 2016 as well as Obama in 2008.

More from Christian Josi:

Aaron Zelinsky, a former Huffington Post Columnist and Assistant US Attorney was recommended by Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to assist Rhee in Stone’s prosecution.

Zelinsky served in the Counsel’s office of the State Department under Hillary Clinton, a political appointment,

Now Zelinsky has been caught lying to the Court and the Congress in the Pappadapolus matter and Devin Nunes says he is referring Zelinsky to DOJ for prosecution!

Stone’s case would ultimately be prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis who served as Associate White House Counsel for President Barack Obama.

Stone was prosecuted by his partisan political opponents.

Adam Jed an Obama DOJ official who successfully argued that the act of Congress outlawing Gay marriage was unconstitutional rounded out Mueller’s prosecution of Stone.

Prosecutor Michael Marando also resigned on the same day as his fellow prosecutors. Marando was accused of violating Judge Jackson’s gag order and was talking to media late last year. Like his fellow prosecutors Maranda has impressive liberal credentials.

Zelinsky, Kravis and Jed all resigned from Stone’s case after they got caught by senior DOJ officials filing a fraudulent sentencing memo demanding Stone be given 7 to 9 years in prison.

This was a Democrat lynching of Roger Stone.

Now next week Zelinsky will testify against AG Bill Barr before the House Judiciary Committee.

BREAKING: Two current DOJ career prosecutors – including Aaron Zelinsky of the Mueller team, 1 of the 4 who quit the Roger Stone case – have agreed to testify under subpoena next week before the Judiciary Committee re DOJ politicization. w/ @Schwartzesque https://t.co/ySTiKOsaI2 — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) June 16, 2020

Home-wrecker Lisa Page is giddy — which tells you all you need to know about Zelinsky.

This may shape up to be an interesting test for Chris Wray as well. Multiple line-level FBI agents and analysts are being threatened with subpoena by Lindsay Graham’s SJC. If Barr prohibits Zelinsky and Elias from testifying, will Wray protect his people and do the same with SJC? — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) June 16, 2020

