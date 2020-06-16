https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-boston-mayor-supports-removal-abraham-lincoln-statue-man-ended-slavery-united-states/

Abraham Lincoln and Republicans freed the slaves in America.

Here is a brief history of the end of slavery in America.

Via Michael Zak at Grand Old Partisan and later reposted at Free Republic:

September 22, 1862: Republican President Abraham Lincoln issues preliminary Emancipation Proclamation

January 1, 1863: Emancipation Proclamation, implementing the Republicans’ Confiscation Act of 1862, takes effect

The Democratic Party continues to Support Slavery.

February 9, 1864: Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton deliver over 100,000 signatures to U.S. Senate supporting Republicans’ plans for constitutional amendment to ban slavery

June 15, 1864: Republican Congress votes equal pay for African-American troops serving in U.S. Army during Civil War

June 28, 1864: Republican majority in Congress repeals Fugitive Slave Acts

October 29, 1864: African-American abolitionist Sojourner Truth says of President Lincoln: “I never was treated by anyone with more kindness and cordiality than were shown to me by that great and good man”

January 31, 1865: 13th Amendment banning slavery passed by U.S. House with unanimous Republican support, intense Democrat opposition

Republican Party Support: 100% Democratic Party Support: 23%

March 3, 1865: Republican Congress establishes Freedmen’s Bureau to provide health care, education, and technical assistance to emancipated slaves

April 8, 1865: 13th Amendment banning slavery passed by U.S. Senate

Republican support 100% Democrat support 37%

June 19, 1865: On “Juneteenth,” U.S. troops land in Galveston, TX to enforce ban on slavery that had been declared more than two years before by the Emancipation Proclamation

November 22, 1865: Republicans denounce Democrat legislature of Mississippi for enacting “black codes,” which institutionalized racial discrimination

1866: The Republican Party passes the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to protect the rights of newly freed slaves

December 6, 1865: Republican Party’s 13th Amendment, banning slavery, is ratified

But history means nothing to today’s Democrat Party.

The woke Democrats of today want to eradicate history, tradition and culture in America.

Even Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is supporting the removal of a Abraham Lincoln statue that has stood in the city for over a century. It’s too offensive.

Breitbart.com reported:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) has come out in favor of removing a statue of Abraham Lincoln that has stood in the city for more than a century — but is opposed to renaming Faneuil Hall, which is named for a slave owner and is on the site of a slave market. As Breitbart News has reported, left-wing activists are trying to have a statue of Abraham Lincoln removed from Park Square after nearly 150 years because they find the depiction of an emancipated slave in the sculpture to be offensive. The statue has stood there since 1879 and is a replica of an original statue built with funds contributed by freed slaves. Mayor Walsh’s office told the Boston Globe last week that he favors removing the Lincoln statue and replacing it with “one that recognizes equality.” However, Mayor Walsh has has opposed renaming Faneuil Hall, a major tourist attraction in downtown Boston, declaring last week: “The Mayor is always open to having a conversation, but he remains opposed to changing the name of Faneuil Hall.”

