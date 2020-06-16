https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-governors-mi-ny-nj-ca-pa-sent-letter-demanding-ignored-protocols-sent-sick-covid-19-patients-nursing-homes/

(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

An updated study revealed 42% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to over 40,000 Deaths in Nursing Homes!

That is a bloodbath!!

Another 60,000 deaths were outside of nursing homes.

Which is what you might expect from a typical flu season.

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Only 1.8% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 40% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

This is ONE OF the biggest scandals of the year and the Liberal Media WILL NOT report on this.

On Monday Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on Democrat governors in New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding they explain why they ignored protocols and forced COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

🚨 Just sent letters to the Democrat governors of NY, NJ, CA, PA, and MI demanding they explain why they ignored protocols and forced COVID-19 patients into nursing homes. The outcome was devastating. Families who lost loved ones deserve answers. This tragedy was avoidable. pic.twitter.com/jfizJJSyfV — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2020

Mike Cernovich calls this the biggest coronavirus story today.

He’s right.

This should be the biggest coronavirus story. It’s not, because Democrat governors ordered these deaths. https://t.co/9djLTmrX2o — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

Here is the letter.

