(Source: G. Girvan / FREOPP; Graphic: A. Roy / FREOPP)

An updated study revealed 42% of all US coronavirus deaths occurred in nursing homes.

That comes out to over 40,000 Deaths in Nursing Homes!
That is a bloodbath!!

Another 60,000 deaths were outside of nursing homes.
Which is what you might expect from a typical flu season.

Italy also saw 40% of their coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

Only 1.8% of the US population lives in nursing homes but over 40% of the coronavirus deaths were in these centers.

This is ONE OF the biggest scandals of the year and the Liberal Media WILL NOT report on this.

On Monday Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) called on Democrat governors in New York, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding they explain why they ignored protocols and forced COVID-19 patients into nursing homes.

Mike Cernovich calls this the biggest coronavirus story today.
He’s right.

Here is the letter.

