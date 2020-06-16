https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-senator-tim-kaine-us-didnt-inherit-slavery-anybody-created-video/

Tim Kaine

Democrat Senator and former VP running mate of Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine (VA) on Tuesday said the United States created slavery.

To think this degenerate liar almost became Vice President of the United States.

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it,” said Tim Kaine as he droned on about racism in America.

WATCH:

Sen. Tim Kaine: “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it.” pic.twitter.com/VM86sRrtn1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2020

The responses were fire.

Whew, I’m sure that’s a big relief to the Greeks, Romans, and Ottoman empires. What a moron this guy is. — (@Rockprincess818) June 16, 2020

Slavery existed in every civilization, until White Christians in the United States and Great Britain put an end to it. The Middle-Eastern slave trade was much larger and far more brutal than anything that ever existed in North America. That is the truth. — Uria Delecto Kincade (@UriaKincade) June 16, 2020

“There was no slavery before 1776.” — Bob Sacamano (@BenjaBroTay) June 16, 2020

This is one of the most ahistorical lies I’ve seen yet from the deranged democrats. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 16, 2020

