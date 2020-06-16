https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrat-senator-tim-kaine-us-didnt-inherit-slavery-anybody-created-video/

Tim Kaine

Democrat Senator and former VP running mate of Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine (VA) on Tuesday said the United States created slavery.

To think this degenerate liar almost became Vice President of the United States.

“The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it,” said Tim Kaine as he droned on about racism in America.

WATCH:

The responses were fire.

