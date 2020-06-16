https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/democrats-hate-black-people-black-woman-schools-white-liberals-biden-left/

The Democratic Party hates black people, and if Joe Biden is elected president, black men would be killed in substantially greater numbers than ever before, according to a black conservative woman caught in a stunning video educating a white liberal woman in Seattle.

“These Democrats – and I’m sorry to say this. I’m not trying to be racist, but they hate black people,” said the woman, identified by radio host Rush Limbaugh as Beverly Beatty.

“These are the same people who have fought to keep slavery in. These are the same people who built the KKK. These are the same people who hated us from the beginning. The Republican Party is the party of the blacks.”

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Trump preparing executive order that pushes ‘the opposite’ of defunding police

Beatty told the unidentified leftist woman that she understands some people don’t like President Donald Trump.

“But let me tell you something. If I had to pick between him and Joe Biden, I’m not voting for Joe Biden,” she said. “You want to see a bunch of black people go to jail by the next four years? Put Joe Biden in. Watch what happens. You want to see black men get killed substantially, like you’ve never seen before? Put Joe Biden in and watch what happens.”

Limbaugh commented on Beatty’s bravery, saying, “She’s fearless, she is confident, and she’s taking it to a bunch of white females. You can just see the arrogance and the condescension dripping off of them. They don’t know what to do with this! They’ve never heard an African-American man or woman speak like this. They don’t know what to do. This woman that Beverly Beatty is talking to, literally has no idea what to do.

“She just sits there and kind of nods her head. I guarantee you this white progressive woman is hearing this stuff for the first time in her life, and she hasn’t the slightest idea how to process it because none of it comports with what her worldview is of African life in America and how African-Americans view politics.”

Do you generally agree with Beverly Beatty? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The conversation between Beatty and the liberal woman continued:

BEATTY: Blacks freed? The Republican Party is the only party that the black people actually assisted in finding. But all of that history has been torn away. People say, “Oh, there was a big switch.” There was never a big switch. The Union… The Union won because we had grown in the industrial area – era. So we were able to get trains and get supplies back to our soldiers while the Confederates was still riding horses. They were not able to get supplies back fast enough, right? So what happened was slavery was abolished and the South – the people in the South – could no longer make their money from slaves. They had to move to the North to work in the industry to produce. And so the people in the North that already had established themselves in industries moved to the South, and so that’s where it was a transfer of people coming from the South to the North and people coming from the North to the South. There was never a big switch. So the same Democrats who hated black people from the beginning are the same ones who hate us now. And they used our cause. How did Black Lives Matter turn into something about LGBTQ, when blacks really don’t support that? We’re conservative. We’re really not about that. Not only that, we don’t support abortion. This is the black culture. We ain’t never been about that. Not only that, we’re not about feminism. WHITE LIBERAL WOMAN: No, we’re not. BEATTY: Black women marry their husbands and respect their husbands. That’s where we are. We not on this, “Oh, I – I do what I want.” We don’t do that. WHITE LIBERAL WOMAN: No! BEATTY: That’s not our community. And you would understand, I know you understand what I’m saying. WHITE LIBERAL WOMAN: Come on. BEATTY: We don’t do that. But yet these people are hijacking our movement. And the Democratic Party, they’re trying to hijack us as well. No!

Limbaugh admitted he was curious about one thing after hearing Beatty’s staunch conservative viewpoint.

“Where in the world did Beverly Beatty pick all this stuff up? Where did she learn it? This stuff is not taught in American public education. Hell, this stuff’s not taught in universities. This stuff isn’t taught anywhere anymore. It used to be standard, ordinary History Curriculum 101. …

“And she has obviously become proficient in not just explaining it, but selling it. But the cultural things that she hit this woman with. ‘How did Black Lives Matter turn into something about LGBTQ? Blacks don’t support any of that,’ and they don’t, and they never have.”

FREE SPECIAL INVESTIGATIVE REPORT ON ANTIFA! What exactly is ANTIFA and what are its real goals? Why does it viciously attack America at every opportunity, prompting President Trump to label it a “domestic terror group”? WND is offering an original, in-depth investigative report on ANTIFA – absolutely FREE! Sign-up here for your copy of this powerful 22,000-word e-book exposing ANTIFA, which will be delivered to you immediately!

Online comments about the video include:

“We haven’t seen Democrats this angry since Abraham Lincoln freed their slaves.”

“Amen sister! I love when black Americans are informed of their true history! All of a sudden the truth comes out like a ton of brick coming out of left field and hitting ignorant liberals and they are in AWE!”

“I could just about see the smoke pouring out of that white woman’s (yes, I assumed her gender) ears as she dealt with aggravated cognitive dissonance. She might not have liked what she was hearing, but it was a black woman telling it to her, so it would’ve been racist and a show of feminist non-solidarity for her to object. Great respect to that brave, knowledgeable woman who went into the viper’s nest to lay down the truth!”

“Karen doesn’t seem amused. But she would like to speak to your manager.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

