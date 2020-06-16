https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justice-department-jody-hunt-resignation-deputy/2020/06/16/id/972567

Deputy Attorney General Jody Hunt informed employees of the Department of Justice on Tuesday he is resigning effective July 3, several media outlets reported.

Hunt, whose job as head of the civil division was to defend administration policies, has held his post since 2018, and has spent more than two decades at the Justice Department, mostly in civil litigation, Law.com reported.

BuzzFeed reported the note did not specify a reason for Hunt’s departure, but the Washington Examiner juxtaposed it with his name appearing in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration hours earlier to halt former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing a book.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for you because I have personally witnessed the manner in which you have carried out your responsibilities. And you are, after all, the greatest litigation force on earth!” he wrote.

Hunt was the former chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from continuing the investigation begun under the Obama administration into supposed collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and Russian government officials over interference in the election.

It resulted in Robert Mueller being selected as a special prosecutor to complete the investigation, which found no evidence of collusion.

