This was just INCREDIBLE!

These woke leftists rallying outside their hospital did not expect this.

A black man confronted them about their “Black Lives Matter” signs.

One healthcare worker got on her knees. The group was happy to see him until he started asking them about abortions of black babies.

Evidently those lives don’t matter.

Silence.

And the blue pilled go silent If someone knows the source of this video please post it cause I don’t have it. Thanks pic.twitter.com/oiaS8ADoRb — MAL (@MAL_IS_BAD_) June 16, 2020

For the record… Planned Parenthood kills 247 black lives a day.

Planned Parenthood Kills 247 Black Babies Every Day, But the Media Calls White Pro-Lifers Racist https://t.co/qw5PR6zLvO pic.twitter.com/2iHTVX7UHW — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 3, 2020

