This was just INCREDIBLE!

These woke leftists rallying outside their hospital did not expect this.
A black man confronted them about their “Black Lives Matter” signs.

One healthcare worker got on her knees. The group was happy to see him until he started asking them about abortions of black babies.
Evidently those lives don’t matter.
Silence.

For the record… Planned Parenthood kills 247 black lives a day.

