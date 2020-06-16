https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/502987-dominos-dismisses-criticism-for-2012-tweet-to-white-house-press

Domino’s Pizza dismissed criticism for a 2012 tweet to now-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, saying on Tuesday that it’s “unfortunate” that it “would be viewed as political.”

In 2012, McEnany tweeted at Domino’s and complimented the brand for being “wayyyy better than any NYC pizza.”

Domino’s responded by tagging the eventual press secretary, who was 24 at the time, saying, “That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!”

@kayleighmcenany That’s one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

Anti-Trump activists and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, a member of The Lincoln Project, resurfaced Domino’s 2012 reply to McEnany on Monday.

“You just killed your brand,” Wilson tweeted, including the hashtag #ETTD, or “Everything Trump Touches Dies.”

But the pizza chain responded on Tuesday, saying, “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

McEnany also expressed her support of the brand after her 2012 tweet surfaced, tweeting Monday night, “I LOVE @dominos (and also @pizzahut)!”

Wilson and conservative lawyer George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group hits Ernst in new ad George Conway group contrasts Trump, Eisenhower in battleground states ad George Conway group hits Trump for response to protests in new ad MORE formed The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative PAC that has released ads criticizing the president, last year. Conway is also married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump plans to announce police reform executive order Tuesday George Conway group hits Ernst in new ad George Conway group contrasts Trump, Eisenhower in battleground states ad MORE.

McEnany was named Trump’s press secretary in April.

