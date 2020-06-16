https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/dow-jumps-500-investors-cheer-record-retail-comeback/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Tuesday as a record jump in retail sales — coupled with positive trial results from a potential coronavirus treatment and hopes of more stimulus — sent market sentiment soaring.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 526.82 points higher, or 2%, at 26,289.98. The S&P 500 gained 1.9% to end the day at 3,124.74 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8% to 9,895.87. It was the third straight gain for the major averages.

The U.S. government reported a record 17.7% increase in retail sales for May. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 7.7%. President Donald Trump touted the strong data, adding it “looks like a BIG DAY FOR THE STOCK MARKET, AND JOBS!”

