President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve―accomplishing in 40 minutes what Joe Biden couldn’t do in 40 years.

And while Joe Biden capitulates to political organizations like Black Lives Matter, President Trump is speaking through his actions.

So―while President Trump follows through on his promises to the American people, let’s examine Black Lives Matter and how Joe Biden is hoping to use race to divide the nation for his own political gain.

Black lives do matter and that’s not debatable or partisan. But as hundreds of millions of dollars flood organizations like “Black Live Matter Global Network” from massive corporations, Hollywood celebrities, and concerned citizens alike, it’s worth asking: Do black lives actually matter to these organizations―or are they just political fronts for the radical, left-wing political agenda?

As one of the earlier leaders in the Tea Party movement, I have seen the power of an organic and focused political movement. I have also seen how they can be co-opted by professional consultants with an agenda different than what most supporters would assume.

Recent reports suggest these organizations have raked in some $454 million from major American corporations, and untold millions more in dark money and individual contributions. That should be no surprise, though, given the mainstream media’s fawning headlines like Time’s, “From Donating to Volunteering: Here’s How to Support Black Lives Matter, Protesters and Equality Initiatives,” or Rolling Stone‘s, “Here’s Where You Can Donate to Help Protests Against Police Brutality.”

Yet, if you go to the website of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and actually read through, donors may be surprised by their stated mission.

On the front page, you will find the expected tributes to victims of alleged police brutality and a call to donate, reading, “We appreciate your support of the movement and our ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever.”

It is worth noting that the donation link conveniently forwards to the Democrat-run payment processing platform ActBlue―the premier platform Democrat candidates use to funnel money to campaigns. It raised a half a billion dollars for Democrats in the first three months of 2020, including socialist-aligned candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Now, if you take one more step and go to the BLM mission statement you’ll find a radically different message. “We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege,” it reads. Going on to proclaim, “We dismantle the patriarchal practice… We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement… We foster a queeraffirming network…” and “We cultivate an intergenerational and communal network free from ageism.”

It’s a statement that argues more for the advancement of a radical, neo-liberal agenda of cosmopolitan Democrats, instead of addressing the core problems plaguing black America.

If this is about black lives, why do they completely ignore the fact that black Americans have a poverty rate three times higher than white Americans? Something that has nothing to do with “cisgender privilege,” the “patriarchal practice,” and is adversely affected by the continued disruption of the nuclear family structure.

We know that there are three keys―regardless of race―that allow children to break out of the systemic poverty and government dependence that plagues minority America: a high school diploma, waiting until 21 to get married and have a child, and a full-time job.

Sadly, when it comes to minority America and impoverished communities, the same Democrats kneeling in front of rioters, including Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, have built a public education system that has trapped poor black children in union-controlled failure factories.

According to a 2015 story in the U.S. News and World Report, “only 18 percent of African-American fourth-graders were proficient in reading and only 19 percent scored as proficient in math… The eighth-grade numbers were even worse, with only 16 percent of African-American students proficient in reading and 13 percent proficient in math.”

This is specifically an area where BLM could make a significant difference by breaking the unions’ grip over the Democrat Party and their states’ inadequate public education systems. Right now, union-backed Democrats like Governor Gavin Newsom (CA) are actively making it more difficult for charter schools to open in failing school districts.

Democrat leaders receive millions of dollars in campaign donations from these unions, but what’s BLM’s excuse for not fighting for better educational choices for our black and minority children?

Maybe the most devastating priority in BLM’s mission statement is the call to disrupt the nuclear family. According to the most recent census data, the non-marital birth rate among black women has reached 70%. As a black single mother, and as a daughter to a single mother, I can appreciate more than most that this statistic doesn’t define our life.

However, the empirical reality is that children raised in a married-couple household experience a 73-percent drop in poverty rate compared to a mother-only household and 67 percent compared to a father-only household. This radical idea only serves to perpetuate systemic poverty and the devaluing of black lives.

Finally, when it comes to finding a job, we have witnessed a historic decline in black unemployment, poverty, and government dependency over the last three years. Yet, BLM has failed to advocate for the very policies that made it possible.

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza panned the bipartisan supported Opportunity Zones, which incentivize massive capital investment into minority communities and black entrepreneurship, labeling them as “right-wing” and “pandering.” If BLM leaders truly cared about black lives, there should not be anything “right-wing” about thousands of new jobs and businesses in black communities.

Black lives do matter, but American citizens and corporations should stop throwing millions of dollars into organizations who are not actually committed to improving the lives of black and minority Americans.

Katrina Pierson is a Senior Advisor for Donald Trump for President, Inc.

