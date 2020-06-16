https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/famous-rock-drummer-trump-supporter-slams-liberals-cowards/

Not everyone in the entertainment field is a liberal.

John Dolmayan is the drummer for the hard rock group ‘System of a Down’ and he is a Trump supporter. He has been under attack from the left recently for voicing his political opinions, but he slammed the left right back.

Loudwire reports:

System of a Down’s John Dolmayan Claps Back at Liberals: ‘You Are Cowards’ Following his recent political diatribes and the response they’ve drawn, System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has offered a pointed response to Democrats and those with liberal views who disapprove of President Trump. In it, the musician calls them “cowards” who “need to be herded” with “the rest of the sheep.” The right-leaning screed from Dolmayan follows similar statements from the rocker. Just this month, the drummer used Instagram to voice opposition to defunding the police. He also called Trump the “greatest friend to minorities.” In April, he pondered right-wing coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Here’s what Dolmayan recently said on social media:

“For those of you who think you are coming from a morally superior position therefore any differing opinion or viewpoint is invalid think again,” Dolmayan writes. “It’s the easy path to think like you, it’s in their best self interests for celebrities and politicians to support you but you will lose in the end because you are the very thing you pretend to fight against.” He continues, “The true fascist, the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery, Jim Crow, non voting rights for women, and who are directly responsible for 70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black. You don’t want free speech, you can’t handle free speech because you are cowards and need to be herded along with the rest of the sheep.”

Here is one of his recent Instagram posts:

Good for him for thinking for himself.

