This wasn’t supposed to happen.

Black Lives Matter rioters vandalized the home of very progressive Olympia, WA Mayor Cheryl Selby on Friday night.

Mayor Selby is a far-left progressive and vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter.

She even took a knee with Antifa/BLM terrorists a couple weeks ago.

However, the mayor had a change of heart when a brigade of black-clad rioters made it her doorstep and vandalized her home.

“I’m really trying to process this,” Selby said. “It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.”

“It hurts when you’re giving so much to your community,” she added.

The Olympian reported:

On Friday night, two groups converged in downtown Olympia, and some became destructive, burning flags, smashing windows, and spray painting businesses and Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby’s home. The black-clad group eventually marched up Capitol Way and into the South Capitol neighborhood to Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby’s house. There, the group chanted “abolish the police,” and a person spray painted her front porch and door with “BLM.” A man with a flat, metal paddle-like object who was backed up by a line of cars told the group to leave, threatening them if they didn’t. Selby and her family were not home last night, but her neighbors began texting her when the protesters arrived at her house. “I’m really trying to process this,” she told The Olympian over the phone Saturday. “It’s like domestic terrorism. It’s unfair.

