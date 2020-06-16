https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/fda-revokes-authorization-trump-drug/

The Food and Drug Administration has revoked its emergency use authorization for the common anti-malarial drug touted by President Trump and many physicians around the world as an effective treatment for COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine.

The FDA said on its website Monday that after a review of current research on hydroxychloroquine and its cousin chloroquine, the agency determined the drugs didn’t meet the “the statutory criteria” for emergency use authorization.

Doctors can continue to legally prescribe the two drugs off-label, as the emergency use authorization applied to hospitalized COVID-19 patients and to drugs donated to the Strategic National Stockpile.

But the FDA has effectively tied the hands of doctors who have found the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, said Dr. Stephen M. Smith, an infectious-disease specialist trained as a researcher under Dr. Anthony Fauci who briefed President Trump in April on the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

Smith, who directs the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases & Urban Health in East Orange, New Jersey, told WND on Tuesday it would have been better if the FDA never had issued the emergency-use authorization, because now the agency has made it even more difficult for doctors to prescribe the drug.

The authorization, he said, relying on a “poorly done” study, recommended a “ridiculously low” dosage of 2,400 milligrams of hydroxychloroquine over five days. Meanwhile, the FDA recommends 2,000 milligrams of hydroxychloroquine for malaria in 48 hours.

“Fortunately, around here, COVID is fading, hopefully for good,” Smith told WND, referring to a decline in cases in the New York City area where he works and the greater Northeast.

FDA chief scientist Denise Hinton said in a letter to Gary Disbrow of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) on Monday that the FDA “has concluded that, based on this new information and other information discussed in the attached memorandum, it is no longer reasonable to believe that oral formulations of HCQ and CQ may be effective in treating COVID-19, nor is it reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of these products outweigh their known and potential risks.”

The FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have been tied to serious cardiac events and other side effects among COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization temporarily halted studying hydroxychloroquine in response to a widely cited observational study published in the medical journal The Lancet that concluded seriously ill COVID-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die.

But in an embarrassing turn, the premiere journal was forced to withdraw the study after three of the four authors issued an apology, citing concerns about the quality and veracity of the data.

The Lancet study’s fatal flaws were immediately apparent to Smith when the study was released in May.

In another interview with WND in May, Smith expressed his frustration with the politicization of hydroxychloroquine and the disconnect between the scientific data on the drug and the statements of scientists, media and politicians who have access to that data.

Long before it withdrew emergency-use authorization, the FDA posted a warning on its website saying it “cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”

But Smith pointed out that in the 400 clinical trials on hydroxychloroquine the FDA has approved for various diseases, not one requires EKG monitoring.

The drug has been used to treat malaria since 1955 and is commonly used for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients.

“People have doubled down on the toxicity of a drug that is not toxic,” he said. “They’ve gone around and told everybody it’s killing people. It’s not.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, associate professor of medicine at the New York University Langone Medical Center, called The Lancet study a “political hit job.”

CNN, in its report Monday on the FDA’s revocation, mentioned the WHO’s suspension of its clinical trials with a link to a story about The Lancet study’s damning findings. But CNN, while reporting the WHO has resumed the trials, didn’t explain in its story Monday that the WHO trials resumed because The Lancet study seized on by establishment media had been withdrawn.

‘Irrational interference’

WND reported Monday the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has sued the federal government, alleging “irrational interference” with doctors’ efforts to prescribe hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients.

The doctors point out that hydroxychloroquine has been approved as safe by the FDA for 65 years. It’s “safer than numerous medications that are widely available over-the-counter, including anti-depressants, sleeping pills, bronchodilators, Tylenol, and even aspirin,” they said.

AAPS cited Harvey A. Risch, professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine, who said five studies, including two controlled clinical trials, have demonstrated significant major outpatient treatment efficacy. He concluded that “these medications need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians.”

AAPS said that in countries that began using hydroxychloroquine “for prophylaxis and early treatment, death rates soon began to decrease, and the ratio of recoveries to deaths increased dramatically” in countries such as Cyprus, Costa Rica, Russia, Monaco, Algeria, Turkey, Israel, Italy, Peru, Honduras, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Portugal.

