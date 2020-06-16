https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/fed-jewish-leaders-use-bolt-cutters-reopen-park-closed-city/

(NATIONAL REVIEW) — Jewish residents in Brooklyn used bolt cutters to cut through a lock placed on a Brooklyn park Monday evening after thousands of protesters gathered in the borough a day earlier to express support for black transgender people.

Footage posted Monday on social media showed members of Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community taking bolt cutters to the lock on Middleton Playground in south Williamsburg. The New York City Parks & Recreation department had welded shut one of the parks’ four entrances Monday morning but later undid the welding job and locked the entrance with a chain and padlock.

“Playgrounds across the City are closed for the safety of our children, and we will engage with this community to find a solution,” a city Parks Department representative said.

