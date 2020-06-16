https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/five-years-ago-today-donald-announced-historic-run-president-watch-media-mocked/

Just think… It was five years ago today that businessman Donald Trump and his beautiful wife Melania descended the Trump Tower escalator in New York City to announce his candidacy for President of the United States.

[embedded content]

And just five years later we have a president who is putting Americans first.

And we have a far left media, Democrats and globalists who hate him for this!

TRENDING: BREAKING: Three New York Police Detectives Poisoned at a Shake Shack in Manhattan

Thank you President Trump!

Thank you First Lady Melania Trump!

Thank you for Making America Great Again!

Let’s do it again!

And to think… The liberal America-hating media mocked him!

This is an amazing flashback video….

[embedded content]

