https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/african-americans-growing-nice-hood-barely-lowers-risk-prison/

(STUDY FINDS) — ITHACA, N.Y. — The relevance of race when it comes to law enforcement decisions is as front-and-center for Americans than perhaps ever before. People of all nationalities and ethnicities continue to speak out against police brutality and racism, and more research on the subjects is coming to light. To that end, a new study from Cornell University concludes that when it comes to risk of incarceration among African Americans, the neighborhood where one grows up makes little difference.

This is to be especially true among African American males, researchers say.

So, while one may assume that an African American raised in the inner city is more likely to see jail time than an individual raised in a gated community, these findings suggest that largely isn’t the case. Conversely, background and neighborhood plays a much larger role regarding prison risk for Caucasians and Latinos, the authors say.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

