https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/google-threatens-zerohedge-federalist-violating-race-related-content/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) — Google is cracking down on two right-wing outlets that were flagged for publishing misleading articles about Black Lives Matter protests, and could permanently revoke the outlets’ ability to make ad revenue.

Google determined that two unaffiliated sites, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, violated its policies on content related to race, NBC News first reported.

A Google spokesperson told Business Insider that the two outlets violated Google’s policies that require that sites remove hateful or bigoted comments from their comment sections. Google has pulled ad revenue from ZeroHedge for failing to comply after being notified of the violation, the spokesperson said, but The Federalist is still within the window to comply with Google’s policy before being blacklisted from ad revenue.

